Ireland surpasses incredible Covid-19 vaccine and testing milestone

CEO of the Health Service Executive, Paul Reid, has given an incredible update on Ireland's vaccine rollout.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Reid said that over 6.4 million vaccines have now been administered in Ireland with "82% of adults fully vaccinated and 90% partially."

He said there was "continued great progress too on the 12-15-year-olds, with almost 100,000 registered & 47,000 administered.

"The vaccines are working and give us a pathway to a brighter future," he said.

In an earlier post, Paul Reid also confirmed that Ireland has "also completed over 6.3 million Covid-19 lab tests to date."

Referring to those operating the vaccine rollout and testing centres, he added, "two major organisations that didn't exist to this level pre-Covid, protecting us all.

"Everyone involved in both these operations have done us all really proud"

