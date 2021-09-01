Search our Archive

01/09/2021

Big mistake as motorist parks in disabled bay days after Garda warning

Big mistake as motorist parks in disabled bay days after Garda warning

FILE PHOTO / AN GARDA SIOCHANA

Reporter:

David Power

Just days after reminding motorists not to park in disabled bays, gardaí have issued a fine to a motorist for the offence. 

Naas Gardaí encountered a motorist parked in a vacant disabled parking bay in Naas this week. 

The motorist was levied with a €150 Fixed Charge Penalty Notice.

Gardaí have urged people to respect disabled parking spaces and leave them free for those who need them.

The incident comes just days after an appeal was launched by gardaí in Naas urging people not to park in such bays. 

A Garda spokesperson said just last week: "Disabled parking bays are limited and it is important that they are only used by people who are authorised to stop or park in them.

 "Unfortunately, when the disabled parking bays are all occupied, holders of a valid disabled parking permit often have to abandon their plans and wait until such time when a bay becomes available again for them.

"If you are detected stopped or parked in a disabled parking bay and you do not hold a valid permit to do so, you will be liable to pay a fixed charge penalty notice of €150," the spokesperson said.

Motorists were urged to think before they park. 

