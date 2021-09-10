Gardaí investigating break in in Carlow

Gardaí are investigating a break in at a garden shed in Knocklonegad in the Garryhill area of Bagnelstown.
The break in occurred between 11am and 12:30 pm on Wednesday September 8th. A chainsaw and a Nama stripper were stolen.
Gardaí are asking for anyone with any information or if offered these items for sale, to contact their station in Bagnelstown on (059) 972 1212.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.