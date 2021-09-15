HSE spending during Covid-19 to be examined tomorrow

A public services watchdog will meet tomorrow to examine the HSE's statements during the Covid-19 pandemic.

An additional €3billion was received by the Exchequer last year due to the pandemic making a total of €20.3billion.

The Committee of Public Accounts (PAC), which focuses on ensuring public services are run efficiently, will hear from a number of speakers at the meeting.

This will include the Comptroller and Auditor General, Seamus McCarthy, as well as HSE representatives led by Chief Executive Officer, Paul Reid, and a Department of Health representative.

Committee Cathaoirleach, Deputy Brian Stanley, spoke ahead of the meeting and said, "The Committee is particularly interested in examining how this additional funding was spent in terms of emergency procurement of PPE, ventilators and other equipment needed to save lives as the pandemic took hold.

“We are also interested in examining other spending related to Covid, including testing and tracing, commissioning of additional capacity in private hospitals and consultancy costs."

Deputy Stanley also stated the committee wanted to learn about expenditure related to the HSE cyber attack earlier in 2021, as well as the costs to repair damage and protect from future attacks.

The meeting will be broadcasted at 9.30am tomorrow from Committee Room 3 in Leinster House.