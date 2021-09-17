Search

17/09/2021

Carlow Town among highest rates of COVID-19 in Local Electoral Area

Carlow Town among highest rates of COVID-19 in Local Electoral Area

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Figures just released show that in the fortnight to last Monday (13th Sept), Carlow Town had 137 new cases of the virus bringing with that a rate of 605 per 100,000 people. 

Carlow Town remains tops across the two counties’ seven Local Electoral Areas for the 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19.

This comes as four people with the virus were being treated last night in St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny, one still in the Intensive Care Unit there, among 288 people nationwide.

Latest public health figures also show that 72 people in Carlow have died with COVID-19 since March 2020, putting Carlow at the 7th highest rate of Covid deaths per head of population over the course of the pandemic.

The remaining five Local Electoral Areas here recorded figures as follows: Piltown 384 (after 82 confirmations), Kilkenny City 345 (100), Tullow 300 (56), Callan / Thomastown on 245 (62) and Bagenalstown on 250 (39).

