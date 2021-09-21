Search

21/09/2021

Irish Twitter users angry as Zappone declines Oireachtas Committee invite

Irish Twitter users angry as Zappone declines Oireachtas Committee invite

Irish Twitter users angry as Zappone declines Oireachtas Committee invite

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

Email:

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

Irish Twitter users are using the social media platform to express their outrage as former minister Dr Katherine Zappone denies invitation to attend Oireachtas Committee meeting. 

The meeting comes in the wake of a growing scandal of transparency around her appointment as UN Special Envoy.

Commmittee members will attempt to clarify exactly when the proposal to appoint Dr Zappone was first communicated to the Taoiseach. 

Dr Zappone's refusal to attend has been poorly received: 

Meanwhile, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said he respects Dr Zappone's decision to turn down the invitation: 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media