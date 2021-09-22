Female human remains discovered on Irish shoreline
Gardai are investigating after human remains believed to be female were found on an Irish shoreline.
A walker alerted Gardai after making the discovery in Kinvara, Co. Galway at approximately 11.30am yesterday morning.
According to Gardai, the remains were removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Galway.
The local coroner and the Office of the State Pathologist have been requested to conduct a post-mortem investigation, the outcome of which will reportedly direct the investigation.
The deceased has not yet been identified, but efforts to do so are ongoing.
No further information is available at this time.
