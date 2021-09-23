Witnesses and video footage sought for serious assault

Gardaí investigating a serious assault in Waterford City last night, Wednesday 23rd September 2021 are appealing to the public for information.
The assault occurred on Hannover Street shortly before 9pm.
Following the incident, the man in his 50s was taken to Waterford University Hospital, where his condition is described as serious but stable.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
They are particularly appealing to anyone with video footage from the area at the time of the incident to make it available to them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford Garda station on 051 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
