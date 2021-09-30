Search

30/09/2021

Trial date set as Gerard 'The Monk' Hutch charged with murder

Trial date set as Gerard 'The Monk' Hutch charged with murder

Trial date set as Gerard 'The Monk' Hutch charged

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Gerard "The Monk" Hutch appeared before an out-of-hours sitting of the non-jury Special Criminal Court last night charged with the murder of Kinahan gang member David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in 2016.

Presiding judge Mr. Justice Tony Hunt, sitting with Judge Sarah Berkeley and Judge David McHugh, fixed a trial date for Mr. Hutch of October 3, 2022, where the accused will go on trial alongside four other co-accused, who are charged in connection with the murder of David Byrne. 

Mr. Hutch was brought to court last night under heavy security just hours after a Casa 235 military plane flew the 58-year-old directly from Madrid to Casement Aerodrome, Baldonnell in the southwest of Dublin.

Mr. Hutch arrived under armed garda escort and amidst tight security to the Criminal Courts of Justice building on Parkgate Street shortly before 8pm yesterday evening. 

Last April, the High Court issued a European Arrest Warrant following an application from the Director of Public Prosecutions for the arrest of Mr. Hutch, who was wanted to face trial in Ireland. Mr. Hutch has been in custody since being arrested in a restaurant in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol on August 12 by the Guardia Civil.  

Mr. Hutch, was extradited from Spain yesterday afternoon after his final appeal against extradition to Ireland was rejected by a Spanish Appeals Court on September 14. He was being held in a Madrid prison.

In fighting his extradition to Spain, Mr Hutch argued he was under threat in Ireland from criminal groups. The Spanish court rejected this argument, stating the Irish authorities are capable of keeping him safe. 

David Byrne (34), from Crumlin, was shot dead at the hotel on the Swords Road in Dublin in February 2016 after five men, three disguised as armed gardaí, stormed the building, which was hosting a boxing weigh-in at the time.

Mr. Hutch, who appeared before the court wearing a white linen jacket, a white shirt,  mustard pants and a face mask covering his grey beard, stood as requested when the court registrar read the charge to him. Asked if he was Gerard Hutch, he replied: "Eh yes". 

The book of evidence was then served on Mr. Hutch.

Mr. Hutch is the third man to be charged with the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel on the Swords Road, Whitehall, Dublin 9, on February 5, 2016.

A nephew of Mr. Hutch, Patrick Hutch, walked free from the Special Criminal Court in 2019 after charges against him for the murder of Mr. Byrne at the Regency Hotel were dropped by the State. Patrick Hutch (28) of Champions Avenue, Dublin 1, had pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr. Byrne. 

Last April, former Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdall (43), with an address at Navan Road, Cabra, Dublin 7 was charged at the non-jury court with the murder of Mr. Byrne at the hotel. He will go on trial alongside the three other co-accused on October 3, 2021.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media