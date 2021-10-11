Minister for Health announces increased funding for specialist mental health support for pregnant women

Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, and Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People, Mary Butler, announced on Friday an initiative of the Women’s Health Taskforce to increase the specialist mental health support available to women in a number of maternity units around the country.

The Women's Health Taskforce, established in 2019, helps to improve women’s health outcomes and experiences of healthcare.

The additional funding will provide for the appointment of four additional Clinical Midwife Specialists who will join an existing network of 21 senior midwifes who have specialist expertise in the area of perinatal mental health across the 19 maternity services.

This is an addition of 20% increased capacity to this vital service. The funding will also support the appointment of an additional consultant in Galway University Hospital, providing highly specialised care in the area of perinatal mental health.

This additional investment will assist in the full implementation of the HSE Specialist Perinatal Mental Health Services Model of Care, which supports the mental health needs of women before, during and after pregnancy.

With the investment to date, the specialist mental health teams associated with this Model of Care are now fully resourced, and all posts are in place or currently under recruitment. The additional posts provided for with this new allocation of funding will enhance services nationwide – increasing capacity in maternity services in Limerick, Cork, Dublin and Galway.

This year, the Women’s Health Taskforce has been listening to women at all stages of life share their views and experiences of women’s health. This research shows clearly the importance women place on targeted mental health support for women and girls at key life stages.

The National Maternity Experience Survey also highlighted that while the majority of women had positive experiences in maternity services, many women felt their mental health was not supported enough during and following a pregnancy.

This is wonderful news, with additional investment going into this critical maternity service in 2021 further to collaboration between NWIHP, @HSE_SPMHS and Women’s Health Taskforce in @roinnslainte. https://t.co/tesccjjxYn — National Women & Infants Health Programme (@NWIHP) October 7, 2021

Minister Butler said;

“I’m delighted to announce this funding which will further strengthen specialist perinatal mental health services. This welcome investment builds on the significant work progressed over recent years since the launch of the Perinatal Mental Health Model of Care in 2017.

Perinatal mental health has been one of my priorities since I came into Office last year and today marks a monumental milestone in mental health to ensure the full and complete resourcing and implementation of the specialist mental health teams associated with this model of care. I would like to commend the many stakeholders involved in this remarkable achievement.”

Welcoming the investment, Minister Donnelly said:

“This is open policy making at its best. We are listening to women and we are taking action. Women have told us how important mental health supports are during and after a pregnancy.

In response, I am making perinatal mental health a priority within our women’s health programme. This is not a promise of change - this is a 2021 change that will have an impact on the ground now and into the future.”

Dr Peter McKenna, National Clinical Director of the National Women and Infants Health Programme, said;

“It is gratifying and welcome that we are in a position to respond to the current demand in this area of maternity care that has been demonstrated in the National Maternity Experience Survey.

Since the survey, the impact that Covid-19 has had on the mental health of pregnant women has made these additional appointments even more necessary.”

This commitment will help to ensure that the current need and future demand for specialist mental health supports in pregnancy can be addressed, so that these services can continue to provide support to women in a timely manner at an important and vulnerable time in their lives.

A 2022 plan for women’s health is in development informed by engagement with women across the country, key stakeholders, clinicians, and advocates for women’s health through the Women’s Health Taskforce. It is intended the plan will be brought to Government and published later this year.



