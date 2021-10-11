Search

11/10/2021

PICTURES: Gardaí combing Kildare woodlands in search for Deirdre Jacob clues

Reporter:

Reporter

Gardaí have been combing a wooded area at Taggartstown in Kildare, close to the county's border with Wicklow as part of a search operation related to missing Newbridge woman Deirdre Jacob.

Gardaí and members of the national and local media were at the site early on Monday as the search got underway.

PICTURED: Supt Liam Geraghty addresses the media at the site on Monday morning

It comes on foot of information gleaned from a review of evidence in the case of Deirdre Jacob which was upgraded to a murder probe in 2018.

A witness told gardaí about unusual activity in the area on the evening of Deirdre's disappearance in 1998.

The search will take three to four weeks.

PICTURES: AISHLING CONWAY

PICTURED: Gardaí search the area in Taggartstown

PICTURED: Inspector John Fitzgerald (Kildare Garda Station) and Inspector James Molloy (Newbridge Garda Station)

Members of the media gathered at the site on Monday morning

 

The search site in Taggartstown, around 20km from Newbridge where Deirdre Jacob went missing in 1998

