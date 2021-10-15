Search

CAB has hit almost 2,000 targets in the 25 years since it was established

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) has disrupted almost 2,000 individual targets at home and abroad in the 25 years since it was established in 1996.

CAB was established in the wake of the death of journalist Veronica Guerin at the hands of known gangsters. It aimed to deprive criminals of the assets they had accumulated through their criminal activity.

It began with a modest budget of just over £800,00 but has substantially increased its budget and influence in the 25 years since. The 2020 budget for CAB was just shy of €10 million.

Since its establishment CAB has denied and deprived criminals of approximately €199m.

1,851 targets nationally and internationally have been hit by CAB since 1996, including 35 living outside of Ireland.

In the year it was established, CAB's 31 officers and staff worked to bring six new Proceeds of Crime cases before the High Court. With a staff of 99 in 2020, they brought 31 new Proceeds of Crime cases to court.

Over the 25 years, Revenue Bureau Officers have collected in excess of €161.4m. Social Welfare Bureau Officers have recovered in excess of €5.03m. 2015 saw CAB’s first Cryptocurrency seizure.

The Criminal Assets Bureau continues to upgrade and enhance the training needs of Bureau Officers and staff. In September 2020, the Bureau commenced, in conjunction with the University of Limerick, the Proceeds of Crime & Asset Investigation Course (POCAI). 

The Criminal Assets Bureau depends greatly on Good Citizens Reports. The Bureau is interested in any information in respect of unexplained wealth, which is suspected to derive, directly or indirectly, from criminal activity. The Bureau can be contacted at info@cab.ie or through their social media pages or by calling +353 1 6663266. 
 
 

