An Post warning over delivery charges for UK packages

An Post is launching a customer information campaign to warn customers about delivery charges for packages from Britain and outside the EU, in the lead up to Christmas.

New EU Customs regulations for parcels posted from non-EU countries, including Britain, came into effect on 1st July 2021 and these require the sender to provide electronic customs information for each parcel.

Customs charges may also apply, and these fees must be paid by customers before An Post is allowed to deliver their items.

An Post said gifts below the value of €45 (including postage) from non-EU countries require electronic customs data, but do not require any customs or VAT to be paid.

Gifts over €45 are charged a customs fee, paid by the receiver.

Over 90% of all parcels enter Ireland and go straight out on delivery. Almost all the large non-EU retailers, including British brands such as M&S, River Island and Boots have worked with An Post to provide a simple and clear ‘duty paid’ facility at the online checkout to pay all VAT and customs charges up front so these parcels can be delivered straightaway.

More problematic are parcels which come in via other postal services such as Royal Mail, USPS etc because the senders, typically a small business or individual personal customers, are unaware of the new complex data and tax requirements.

Unlike parcels which are posted in bulk from large non-EU retailers who An Post can advise and assist with the new rules, An Post has no simple way of advising the personal customers or small businesses posting parcels to Ireland from outside the EU, and whose own postal operators or trade organisations are not providing sufficient guidance on the new regulations, required customs data and prohibited items.

In addition to information campaigns at home and abroad, An Post has developed a range of technology and process solutions to facilitate parcels through Customs and on to delivery, and is working closely with Royal Mail and other postal services to help inform their customers.

An Post is also developing ‘duty-paid’ solutions - ie pay all charges at the online check-out.

Anything that customers may need to know about sending or receiving parcels and An Post’s list of online retailers can be found at anpost.com/customs

An Post says it is working with Irish Customs and International postal services, particularly Royal Mail, to help ease delivery delays for customers awaiting items purchased or posted by retailers, family or friends in non-EU countries, especially Britain.

"We also advise customers receiving parcels (either online shopping or personal goods) from outside the EU to check with the sender that they are completing all the appropriate documentation in advance for every parcel they send to Ireland through the post," An Post said.

EU Customs rules now restrict / prohibit a range of goods and substances from being posted into the EU from non-EU countries and the rules dictate that these items must be returned to sender.

More information is available at at www.revenue.ie/en/customs-traders-and-agents/prohibitions-and-restrictions/index.aspx