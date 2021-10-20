Players urged to buy tickets early as massive Lotto jackpot is just hours away

There are only a few hours to go until the sixth €19.06 million capped Lotto draw, with the National Lottery urging players to purchase their tickets early ahead of tonight’s highly anticipated draw.

Players hoping to win the largest Lotto jackpot winner ever are being reminded that tickets can be purchased in-store, through the National Lottery app or at www.lottery.ie ahead of the 7.45pm cut-off time for sales this evening.

As tonight’s jackpot will remain capped, this means that no additional money will be added to the jackpot prize until it is won. The funds that would normally go to the jackpot will now be distributed to the next prize tier at which there is a winner.

A jackpot win tonight would see the end of the current roll sequence which has incredibly lasted for over four months since Wednesday 9th June.

There have been 5 Lotto jackpot wins so far this year and players in every town and village throughout Ireland are hoping to become the 6th jackpot winner of the year.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “Could tonight be the luckiest night of a Lotto player in Ireland’s life? A potential winner of the €19,060,800 in tonight’s draw would become the highest Lotto jackpot winner that we have ever seen in Ireland as well as the country’s newest multi-millionaire.

"We understand that players are keen to see the jackpot prize won soon as we have not seen a jackpot win in over four months now.

"We are urging players hoping to celebrate tonight to purchase their tickets early and to avoid queues where possible if purchasing in-store ahead of the 7.45pm cut-off time for sales. Tickets can also be purchased through the National Lottery app or at www.lottery.ie.”