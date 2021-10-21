Irish Rail warns of changes to timetables on ALL ROUTES this weekend

Iarnród Éireann has warned customers that a revised timetable will be in place this October Ban Holiday weekend on all routes.

They say customers should check times before travelling for alterations at www.irishrail.ie or the Iarnród Éireann app.

Customers should note in particular that major works are taking place which will result in a number of line closures and alternative arrangements across the weekend.

Cork resignalling and track works, ongoing since October 16 and continuing until Tuesday, October 26, will cause disruption.

As a result of these works, rail services are suspended between Cork and Mallow, and will remain so up to and including Tuesday, October 26.

Bus transfers are in operation between Cork and Mallow in both directions on Cork/Dublin Heuston services. Bus transfers are in operation between Cork and Mallow in both directions on Cork/Tralee services. Bus replacement service is in operation for Cork to Mallow services. Revised departure times are in place for bus transfers, and the cancellation of the daily 06:15hrs Cork to Heuston departure

Additionally, from Saturday, October 23 to Tuesday, October 26, Cork to Cobh and Cork to Midleton services will be suspended, with a bus replacement service in operation.

Elsewhere on the Connolly to Howth/Drogheda route, overhead line replacement, points replacement and bridge works, will run from Saturday, October 23 to Monday, October 25.

Due to a series of works in North Dublin, the following service alterations are in place:

DART services are suspended between Connolly and Howth / Malahide. Dublin Bus and Go Ahead are accepting rail tickets on scheduled bus services.

Northern Commuter services are suspended between Connolly and Drogheda. Dublin Bus services in north county Dublin will accept rail tickets. A limited bus replacement service will also operate between Drogheda and Dublin, serving Drogheda, Balbriggan, Donabate and Connolly.

Belfast Enterprise services will operate with bus transfers between Drogheda and Dublin Connolly.

Also, there will be bridge work on the Limerick to Ennis route this weekend. Due to these bridge works near Ennis, Limerick to Ennis rail services will be replaced by bus.

Full service details for all routes are available at www.irishrail.ie and the Iarnród Éireann app. Iarnród Éireann apologises to customers for the inconvenience caused by these essential works.