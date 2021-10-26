Local TD welcomes €100,000 funding for outdoor activity projects in Carlow

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow and Kilkenny, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has welcomed €100,000 funding for outdoor activities in Carlow.

The investment for 5 projects in Carlow was announced on October 22 by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphrey as part of €3.5 million in funding to support 189 outdoor projects across the country.

Jennifer Murnane O’Connor said this funding, under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme (ORIS), will further enhance our unique natural amenities and support Carlow as a destination for adventure tourism.

“The scheme is designed to support the enhancement of recreational amenities such as our mountain trails, forest walks, rivers, lakes, blueways and greenways.” she added.

The following projects for Carlow were announced by Minister Humphreys under Measure 1.

Tullow Kayaking Club: The installation of a new jetty and rubber grass mat path which will allow safe access to the river for water sports. Tullow, Co. Carlow - €20,000.00.

Cardinal Moran Bridge Steps: To install steps along a steep bank to make safe access to Rathvinden Lock on the River Barrow Towpath. Leighlinbridge - €20,000.00.

Kilbrannish Scratoe’s Bridge Carpark Looped Walks: The development of 3 new looped walks Kilbrannish, Co. Carlow - €20,000.00.

Borris Village Looped Walk: Provide a key connection point to join the east and west and the village providing a number of looped walk opportunities. Upgrade works along the old railway line and joining this clearance to ‘Bog Lane’. Borris Co. Carlow - €20,000.00.

Duckett's Grove Trail: improvement and seating at Duckett's Grove. Kneestown, Co. Carlow - €20,000.00.

Deputy Murnane O'Connor said this funding is helping to make a significant contribution to supporting healthy, active lifestyles while also building the economic and tourism potential of the region.

Measures 2 & 3 will be announced in the coming weeks, and you can read more about the recent announcement here