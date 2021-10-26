Search

26/10/2021

Local TD welcomes €100,000 funding for outdoor activity projects in Carlow

Local TD welcomes €100,000 funding for outdoor activity projects in Carlow

Local TD welcomes €100,000 funding for outdoor activity projects in Carlow (Image: Getty Images)

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow and Kilkenny, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has welcomed €100,000 funding for outdoor activities in Carlow.

The investment for 5 projects in Carlow was announced on October 22 by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphrey as part of €3.5 million in funding to support 189 outdoor projects across the country.

Jennifer Murnane O’Connor said this funding, under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme (ORIS), will further enhance our unique natural amenities and support Carlow as a destination for adventure tourism.

 “The scheme is designed to support the enhancement of recreational amenities such as our mountain trails, forest walks, rivers, lakes, blueways and greenways.” she added.

The following projects for Carlow were announced by Minister Humphreys under Measure 1. 

Tullow Kayaking Club: The installation of a new jetty and rubber grass mat path which will allow safe access to the river for water sports. Tullow, Co. Carlow - €20,000.00.

Cardinal Moran Bridge Steps: To install steps along a steep bank to make safe access to Rathvinden Lock on the River Barrow Towpath. Leighlinbridge - €20,000.00.

Kilbrannish Scratoe’s Bridge Carpark Looped Walks: The development of 3 new looped walks Kilbrannish, Co. Carlow - €20,000.00.

Borris Village Looped Walk: Provide a key connection point to join the east and west and the village providing a number of looped walk opportunities. Upgrade works along the old railway line and joining this clearance to ‘Bog Lane’. Borris Co. Carlow - €20,000.00.

Duckett's Grove Trail: improvement and seating at Duckett's Grove. Kneestown, Co. Carlow - €20,000.00.

Deputy Murnane O'Connor said this funding is helping to make a significant contribution to supporting healthy, active lifestyles while also building the economic and tourism potential of the region.

Measures 2 & 3 will be announced in the coming weeks, and you can read more about the recent announcement here

€3.5 million announced for 189 outdoor projects across the country

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media