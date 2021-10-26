Search

26/10/2021

Deirdre Jacob search ends as gardaí give update from scene

The search of a site of a wooded area of interest in the case of Deirdre Jacob in Co Kildare has now been completed.

"Nothing of evidential value to these investigations was recovered," gardaí have said.
 
The search was conducted over the last number of weeks after a review of evidence deemed information on the site in Taggartstown to be of more interest than previously thought.

A person was witnessed acting suspiciously in the wooded area in the hours after Deirdre Jacob vanished from Newbridge, Co Kildare in 1998.

An Garda Síochána says it continues to keep the families involved updated on the progress of these investigations.
 
While the search has been completed, Gardaí remain at the scene to complete necessary site works on these private lands.
 
"During the course of the search the remnants of a previously undiscovered historical settlement were identified and the National Monuments Service have been notified," they confirmed.
 
An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time.

