BREAKING: A woman's body has been found this morning

A woman's body has been found in Dublin this morning, November 4.
The body was discovered at an apartment in the Charlestown area of Finglas.
Gardaí are investigating the unexplained circumstances surrounding the woman's death.
The body of the woman remains at the scene.
No further updates are available at present.
