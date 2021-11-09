Irish county chosen as one of the top foodie destinations in the world

A renowned travel magazine and website has included an Irish county in its list of best foodie holiday destinations for 2022.

County Tipperary has made Condé Nast Traveller's new list of the best holiday destinations around the world for next year.

The list of 22 destinations is broken into sections. "We’ve taken great care in selecting places to suit all travel appetites, taking our cue from those in the know," Condé Nast says.

Tipperary was included in the selection of places in the "best for foodies" category, with Condé Nast Traveller noting the county has craft distilleries, cheesemaking and honey farms.

"Country Tipperary has long held an appeal for history buffs due to the atmospheric Rock of Cashel landmark – the most spectacular cluster of medieval buildings in Ireland," it states.

The magazine also singled out the county's Lough Derg and the upcoming Cashel Palace Hotel, which is set to open in spring of next year.

"2022 should see guests pump the breaks, as there is much more to enjoy in this cosy, characterful county, from local artisans and family-run woollen mills to craft distilleries and ancient cave formations."

Also included in the best for foodies category alongside Tipperary was Birmingham, Jersey, Serbia and Oregon town Bend in the US.