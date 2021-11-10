Search

10/11/2021

Electronic monitoring of sex offenders to be allowed under new legislation

New legislation plans to strengthen the management and monitoring of sex offenders in Ireland

New legislation plans to strengthen the management and monitoring of sex offenders in Ireland

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

The Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee has announced planned new legislation to strengthen the management and monitoring of sex offenders in the community.

The Sex Offenders (Amendment) Bill 2021 will see a number of amendments to the sex offenders register notification requirements, including electronic tagging and prohibition on convicted sex offenders engaging in certain forms of employment.

Minister McEntee said she understands concerns that communities can have about sex offenders and the concern for public safety. This legislation will aim to alleviate those concerns.

Ms. McEntee said: "It introduces stricter notification requirements - meaning offenders will have to inform the Gardaí of a change of address within three days instead of the current seven days.

"The new law will also allow for electronic monitoring as well as fingerprinting and photographing of the offender, where necessary, to confirm their identity."

The Bill explicitly prohibits convicted sex offenders from working with children or vulnerable people to protect the public and strengthen how the country manages sex offenders.

"Tackling domestic, sexual, and gender-based violence and supporting victims of crime are priorities for me and my Department." she added. 

Minister McEntee also expressed her wish to reform the criminal justice system to make it more victim-centered and said this Bill contains significant measures to help in that work.

The Bill includes: Providing powers to the Garda Síochána to take fingerprints, palm-prints, and photographs to confirm the identity of the person.

Creating a legislative basis for the assessment and management of risk posed by sex offenders across teams involving probation officers, Gardaí and Tusla.

Allowing the Garda Síochána to disclose information relating to persons on the sex offender register, in extenuating circumstances (for example, where there is a serious threat to public safety).

Allowing the Garda Síochána to apply for the discharge and variation of a sex offender order.

Allowing for electronic monitoring of sex offenders to assist in ensuring an offender’s compliance with a sex offender order or post-release supervision order.

The Bill ensures that convicted sex offenders are effectively managed and monitored.

Minister McEntee hopes to enact the Bill in the coming months. 

The latest figures from An Garda Síochána say that 1,708 persons are currently subject to the reporting requirements of Part 2 of the Sex Offenders Act 2001.

The figure includes 319 sex offenders being supervised by the Probation Service in the community, and 192 are on post-release supervision in the community by the Probation Service.

 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media