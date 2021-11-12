Search

12/11/2021

A mainly dry and sunny weekend on the way

A mainly dry and sunny weekend on the way

A mainly dry and sunny weekend on the way.

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

After a wet few days we can look forward to a mostly dry weekend with some sunny and clear spells.

According to Met Éireann, today will stay windy for the rest of the day with bright or sunny intervals and some passing showers. Fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds will gradually ease and become northwest later with highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees Celsius.

Tonight will be largely dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells with some isolated showers while some mist patches will form as westerly winds ease mostly light by overnight. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees Celsius.

Saturday will be mainly dry to begin with bright or sunny intervals over the eastern half of the country but mostly cloudy conditions further west. Some patchy rain and drizzle will push in from the west from late morning gradually extending to the east throughout the day. Top temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees Celsius with light westerly breezes through the morning and afternoon.

Saturday night will be a mostly dull, cloudy night with some patchy light rain and drizzle. Some mist and hill fog will develop too in mostly light southerly breezes, fresher near some western and northwestern coasts with temperatures between 8 to 13 degrees.

Sunday will be overcast for much of the day with some light outbreaks of rain and drizzle, mostly across the west and northwest but staying mostly dry in the east and southeast and highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees 

Sunday night will see expected outbreaks of light rain and drizzle overnight from the northwest with lowest temperatures of 6 to 11 degrees, staying cooler in the northwest but cloudier elsewhere with some mist and fog developing in light to moderate southwesterly winds.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media