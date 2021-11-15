Fianna Fail TD under fire for controversial drug dealer tweet

Former Minister for Agriculture and Laois-Offaly TD Barry Cowen is facing calls to apologise for a controversial tweet seemingly about a political opinion poll at the weekend.

The Fianna Fail deputy tweeted in the wake of a Sunday Times poll that showed Sinn Féin's support with voters at a record high.

The poll also showed that Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald enjoys a public satisfaction rating of 50%, nine points ahead of the current Taoiseach and Cowen's Fianna Fáil colleague Michael Martin.

Sinn Féin, as a whole, saw an increase in popularity as their poll figures reached 37%. This figure places them 16 points ahead of Fine Gael, and 17 points ahead of Fianna Fail.

The numbers suggest Sinn Féin would be the largest party after the next general election, once again increasing the possibility of them leading the next government.

After the poll was published, Barry Cowen tweeted:

Reminded of Larry Dunne famously remarking 'if you think we're bad, wait till you see what's coming after us' — Barry Cowen (@CowenBarry) November 14, 2021

Larry Dunne was a notorious drug dealer in Dublin in the 1980s, the man thought by gardaí to have introduced heroin to the capital.

One Sinn Féin councillor based in Ballyfermot has demanded an apology, according to 98FM. Cllr Doolan also tweeted: