16/11/2021

Number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care has dropped slightly

Number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care has dropped slightly

Reporter:

David Power

The number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care units (ICU) has fallen slightly since yesterday. 

A total of 114 patients were in ICU this morning, a slight reduction from the 117 patients recorded in yesterday's figures. 

There are 614 confirmed cases in hospital, again a slight drop on the 617 patients being treated in hospital for Covid-19 yesterday. 

There were 78 new confirmed cases in hospital in the past 24 hours, with 55 discharges in that time.

Yesterday's figure of 617 patients in hospital with Covid-19 was the highest number since February.

However, this is much lower than the highest number of hospital cases recorded which was 2022 on January 18 last. 

