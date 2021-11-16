Carlow College welcomes Minister Harris in a 'key milestone' for the college

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Simon Harris paid a visit to Carlow College, St. Patrick’s on Monday, November 15, and met staff and students at the college.

Minister Harris was welcomed to Ireland’s second oldest Higher Education Institution by the College President, Fr. Conn Ó Maoldhomhnaigh, and College Vice President, Helen Maher.

Fr. Ó Maoldhomhnaigh said the visit marked 'a key milestone' in Carlow College’s history to date.

Fr. Ó Maoldhomhnaigh said Carlow College has pursued its educational mission for over 238 years, during which the regional, national and international context has changed continually.

"The college has looked to adapt to these changing circumstances in a manner that has remained relevant to the needs of society and true to its educational objective.

"At local level, the College has embarked on a process of deepening collaboration with the Higher Education Sector and since 2017, has engaged in discussions with Minister Harris's Department and other stakeholders regarding the future strategic positioning of the College and integration into the higher education framework in the South East Region." added Fr. Ó Maoldhomhnaigh.

Minister Harris said he was 'delighted' to visit Carlow College and to meet with so many dedicated staff and students.

"The past 18 months have been incredibly difficult for everyone, but it is heartening to hear how Carlow College adapted to all the challenges Covid has brought, and through a lot of hard work and a willingness to be agile in its teaching methods, it continues to deliver for its students." he added.

Helen Maher said hosting Minister Harris has provided a wonderful opportunity to showcase the unique and transformational educational experience Carlow College has to offer third-level students.

"Carlow College’s strong teaching and research expertise in the area of Arts, Humanities and Social Studies has been of particular benefit to a diverse constituency of students in the South-East Region and further afield and we look forward to making a significant contribution to higher education provision in the region into the future." she added.