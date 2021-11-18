Gardaí and Revenue seize €1.94 million worth of drugs

97 kgs of Herbal Cannabis with an estimated worth of €1.94 million was seized in the Rathfeigh area in County Meath yesterday, Wednesday, November 17.
A Joint Operation was conducted by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), the Meath Divisional Drugs Unit, and the Revenue Customs Service in a bid to target individuals suspected to be involved in an organised crime group.
Gardaí have arrested a 59-year-old male and a 61-year-old male and both are currently detained at Ashbourne Garda station.
Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.
Revenue officers seized €1.94 million in suspected cannabis during an operation involving the Revenue Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Meath Divisional Drugs Unit that targeted organised crime in the Meath area yesterday. pic.twitter.com/YzVG2bbxWL— Garda Info (@gardainfo) November 18, 2021
As part of the new restrictions, announced on Tuesday by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, all pubs and nightclubs in the country now have a strict curfew of midnight.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.