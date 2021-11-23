Lock up, Light Up: Keep your house safe from Burglars this winter season

An Garda Siochana relaunched Operation Thor on October 1, 2021, the operation actively targets organised crime gangs and repeat offenders through 'coordinated crime prevention'. This year marks the 7th Winter Phase of Operation Thor.

An Garda Siochana released their top five tips to keep your house safe and secure during the winter season:

Secure all doors and windows.

Light up your home, use timer switches when out.

Use your alarm, even at home.

Store keys safely and away from windows & letter boxes.

Record details of valuables and don’t keep large cash amounts at home.

In winter, approximately half of all burglary occurs between 3pm and 12am.

Burglaries often take place between Monday- Saturday from 5pm and 10pm.

However, post-April 2020, a large number of burglaries occurred in the early hours of the morning (12am – 6am).

Cash/Cheques and Jewellery/Trophies were the two object types that were targeted the most in burglaries making up over 40% of all reported items.

The main points of entry for burglaries are the front door, rear door, and rear window.

Gardaí said compared to previous years, a greater proportion of burglaries have occurred in premises that were unsecured and since April 2020 over 1 in 4 burglars entered residential premises through an unsecured door or window.

In winter, a greater proportion of burglaries occur by entry from the rear of premises. This proportional increase has been more pronounced during the Covid-19 period and n winter, a greater proportion of burglaries occur by forcing a secured window/door, they added.

Gardaí said residential burglary has decreased sharply since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and has remained at this low rate despite the relaxation of many pandemic-related restrictions that have resulted in the restoration of other crime types to pre-pandemic levels.

"A major factor in maintaining this low level of burglary is likely to be the number of people still working from home. What happens regarding longer-term and widespread WFH arrangements in the coming months will likely have a bearing on the level of burglary in the longer term." said An Garda Siochana.

"Returning to an office environment could be a crucial time for burglary prevention as people will have gotten used to WFH and have not been adhering to a normal locking-up routine for over a year." added Gardaí.

Lock Up, Light Up is the message from Operation Thor.

To avail of the home security checklist challenge, click here.