Senator calls for new bank holiday to coincide with Late Late Toy Show every year

A Senator from Kildare has lent her support to a petition which calls for a new bank holiday to coincide with the Late Late Toy Show.

Fianna Fáil Senator Fiona O'Loughlin explained her decision in a recent statement: "Every year, all of us look forward to the last Friday in November."

"The Late Late Toy Show is an institution for children of all ages and has played a big part in Christmas for many years now."

She continued: "For so many, it is the beginning of the most wonderful time of the year.

"I feel it deserves to be recognised as a festive stand out in the lead up to Christmas.

"To recognise its significance in this regard, and to help children up and down the country prepare for the big night, I think it would be a tree-mendous idea to give them a dedicated bank holiday on that day."

Earlier this month, Senator O' Loughlin expressed support for St Brigid's Day (February 1) to become a bank holiday in order to commemorate frontline workers.

Ireland currently has nine annual bank holidays, although many countries in the EU have 12.