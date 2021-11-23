Search

Carlow is in top position nationally with submissions for government-led campaign 'Creating our future'

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

'Creating Our Future' is a Government-led campaign on the future of research in Ireland.

The campaign published preliminary submission data from more than 9,500 ideas today. 

It has now entered its final month for receiving submissions from the public, and was dubbed 'Ireland's Biggest Brainstorm'. 

The data includes a county leaderboard and general demographics of participants so far as well as examples of the types of submissions received.

9,500 submissions have been received so far and the campaign hopes to secure 10,500 by the closing date on November 30, 2021.

Carlow has the most submissions per capita, followed by Sligo, Meath, Offaly, and Westmeath.

Health and wellbeing have received the most suggestions along with the environment, education, and social rights.

Dementia, autism, fertility, recycling, wastewater, racism, and equality are common areas of focus. 

It is revealed the 30–39-year-old age demographic is most engaged with the campaign, with nearly 20% of the submissions received so far coming from that age cohort. 

Minister for Further & Higher Education, Simon Harris said it is fascinating to see the breadth and variety of the ideas coming in.

"It is not surprising to see so many research ideas emerging on health and wellbeing. Everyday concerns on very important topics, such as coping with an aging population, research into prevalent illnesses, or the climate emergency are being raised- things that are of concern to our communities across Ireland." he added. 

Minister Harris said the submissions made will allow the government to be more aware of what matters to Irish communities for the future, and what areas they would like researchers to focus on. 

