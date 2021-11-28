Carlow TD receives update from HSE on PCR testing in South East

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has received an update from the HSE in relation to the provision of PCR tests in Carlow and the South East due to an increase in referrals for tests recently.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor commented:

“The HSE have assured me that as demand for Covid testing across the country has increased significantly in recent weeks as a result of the high positivity rate of Covid infections in the community, Covid testing teams in Carlow and Kilkenny have increased their capacity and have opened up additional appointment slots to try to meet this demand. This is great news.”

The Carlow TD continued to say the numbers of tests that have been completed in both centres have increased demonstrating the increase in tests completed, particularly over the past few weeks and the HSE has been working with the National Ambulance Service and the Defence Forces to secure additional resources and support.

"For example, they have had three Defence Forces staff for the past six days in Carlow, and three Defence Forces staff yesterday, today and tomorrow, in Kilkenny. This has allowed them to open up additional appointment slots to members of the public.”

Deputy Murnane O’Connor added:

“Over the past week, there has been a significant increase in GP referrals for Covid tests for people who are symptomatic. These are prioritised for appointments and a number of appointment slots are ring-fenced each day for this purpose. The majority of appointments made through GP referrals are seen either on the same day or on the next day.

“The availability of appointment slots is continuously monitored across the day and additional appointments are opened up in the self-referral portal where capacity allows.

“I am assured then that the HSE, in the South East, will continue to monitor and increase capacity in Covid Testing Centres where possible in order to try to meet the demand.”