28 Nov 2021

Carlow's family carer of the year honoured with award

23-year-old Luke Maher cares for his 16-year-old brother with autism

Pictured: Netwatch Carlow Family Carer of the Year Luke Maher with Mayor of Carlow Cllr. Ken Murnane.

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

Family Carers Ireland has announced this year’s Netwatch Carlow Family Carer of the Year is Luke Maher from Rathvilly, Co. Carlow. 

23-year-old Luke Maher was awarded the title in recognition of the care he provides to his 16-year-old brother Eoin who has autism.

Luke was nominated by his mother Aisling.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Aisling returned to work with the National Ambulance Service during the Covid-19 pandemic and his father Jimmy transported PPE and provided support for swabbing as a soldier with the Defence Forces.

As a result, Luke put his own career on hold and became Eoin’s carer.

Luke was working on his college thesis and final exams for a Bachelor’s Degree in Sports Management in IT Carlow.

Luke cared for Eoin and became his teacher, SNA, home support, occupational therapist, and speech and language therapist as all of these services stopped due to the pandemic.

Aisling said the bond between the two brothers has 'really grown in the past two years' and  Luke will 'always fight his brother’s corner'.

She said she will always be indebted to him for allowing her to help others in their time of need.

Family Carers Ireland said the annual awards seek to recognise and shine a light on the remarkable contribution of Ireland’s forgotten frontline who go the extra mile every day in caring for loved ones with additional needs.

More than 500,000 people in Ireland provide unpaid care in the home for children or adults with physical or intellectual disabilities, frail older people, those with palliative care needs, or those living with chronic illnesses, mental ill-health, or addiction. The 19 million hours of unpaid care provided each week by family carers would cost the state €20bn a year to replace.

Carlow Kilkenny Carer Supports Manager, Eddy Keevan said family carers deserve to be recognised for their enormous contribution to society and their unyielding commitment to care for their loved ones at home has been nothing short of remarkable.

"These awards are about paying tribute to all of Ireland's 500,000 family carers and shining a light on the immense work that they do, day in, day out, often with little or no help from the State. Their essential contribution to our national healthcare system needs to be properly acknowledged and supported." he added.

