29 Nov 2021

Christmas in Carlow: Festive family experience kicks off the holiday season

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

The Carlow County – A Festive Family Experience was held on Saturday November 27, 2021 in the Town Hall, Car Park in Carlow Town.

More than 2,000 people attended the festive event.

Mayor of Carlow Municipal District, Cllr. Ken Murnane turned on of the lights live on Facebook with Santa Claus and Wibbly Wobbly Wendy.

Cllr. Murnane said he was 'delighted' to host this event and to welcome local live music groups and performers 'in a positive start to the festive season for all attending and watching online'.

"We know how much local people love coming to see their friends or loved ones perform and giving them support and Carlow County Council was delighted to be able to facilitate this event." added Cllr. Murnane.

People gathered for the event at 3.45pm and the lights were switched on at 5pm.

The crowd was treated to the greatest Christmas and festive hits by a variety of Live & Local Acts including the Backline.

A fireworks display followed which illuminated the sky over the River Barrow in a magical display of colour. 

Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, Cllr. Fintan Phelan said it was a wonderful event and extended his thanks to all involved in organising this event.

Head of Economic Development & Enterprise, Kieran Comerford said they were 'deighted to facilitate the event' and the key focus for 2021 is supporting a message of staying safe, supporting each other, and shopping local in the run-up to the festive season.

Full details on the Festive Family Experience series of events and competitions can be found by visiting #carlowchristmas on social media

