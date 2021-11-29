MISSING PERSON: Gardaí appeal for missing 65 year old man

Zdzislaw Stobyra has been missing from the Dublin 8 area since the morning of Saturday, November 20, 2021.
Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 65 year old Zdzislaw Stobyra who has been missing from the Dublin 8 area since the morning of Saturday, November 20, 2021.
Zdzislaw is described as being approximately 5 foot 7 inches in height with a thin build and short brown hair.
It is unknown what Zdzislaw was wearing at the time he went missing.
Anyone with information on Zdzislaw's whereabouts are asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 6669400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
