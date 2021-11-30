Search

30 Nov 2021

'Extremely stressful for them' - Ombudsman for Children calls for proportionate restrictions

'Extremely stressful for them' - Ombudsman for Children calls for proportionate restrictions

'Extremely stressful for them' - Ombudsman for Children calls for proportionate restrictions

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

The Ombudsman for Children has said that any new Covid-19 measures surrounding children socialising must be appropriate and proportionate as the last 18 months of the pandemic has already been extremely stressful for them.

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, Dr Niall Muldoon urged the Government to ensure that the impact of any further restrictions is assessed quickly so that they can be eased if needed, adding that while it is developmentally important for children to have social interactions outside of school, it needs to be balanced with the need to keep schools open.

Dr Muldoon also stressed the importance on children not to be penalised if their parents do not support measures around mask wearing adding there is an inbuilt unfairness in asking children to restrict their social interactions while adults are allowed to continue going to pubs and indoor gatherings.

"That's why I'm asking the Government to make sure that they analyse this within two weeks and take a look and see have we reduced sufficiently, have we moved in the direction they wanted to move and can change the recommendations at that point.

"We cannot have a blanket situation where children are bearing more of the other responsibility than the adults", he said, before pointing out how dangerous further restrictions can be for children who are living in unsafe homes.

Dr Muldoon continued to say children are facing a second Christmas living with Covid-19 and children "have it in their psyche" that the entire world is living with this deadly virus adding how important it is to promote a positive Christmas.

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media