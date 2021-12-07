Major Irish motorway closed as truck overturns in Storm Barra winds PIC: Twitter
Gardaí have confirmed that part of the M8 has been closed due to an overturned truck.
The incident comes amid a Status Red wind warning in Cork and Kerry with high winds and flooding wreaking havoc.
Gardaí said: "Due to an overturned HGV on the M8 between Junction 13 & 15, all northbound traffic is to divert through Fermoy."
Traffic was tailed back as a result of the incident on Tuesday afternoon.
"Winds are currently making driving conditions hazardous, especially for more vulnerable road users such as high-sided vehicles, cyclists & motorcyclists," gardaí added.
Emergency services are currently dealing with the situation. It is not yet clear if injuries were sustained.
