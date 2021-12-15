Search

15 Dec 2021

Sadness as Irish twins die on the same day at the age of 89

Sadness as Irish twins die on the same day at the age of 89

Mary McKie and Archie Brown both died at the weekend

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

TWINS, Mary and Archie came into the world together and have now gone to their eternal reward together.

Mary McKie and Archie Brown, aged 89, from Ballynanty, Limerick, both passed away on Saturday.

Canon Donal McNamara said it is “very poignant for the two of them to go together”.

“Isn't it unbelievable? It is extraordinary. I knew both of them well – delightful people,” said Canon McNamara.

Mary's Funeral Mass took place at St Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand on Monday while Archie's funeral takes place at the same church this Wednesday.

Canon McNamara told the Limerick Leader he had been bringing Holy Communion on the First Friday of the month to Mary for years. “She would always tell me when I'd go that, ‘I have a brother, Archie, he is my twin’. They were very close,” said Canon McNamara.

Both Archie and Mary had failing health in recent times. Mary died peacefully in University Hospital Limerick.

Archie, late of Bus Eireann, Roxboro, Athlunkard Boat Club and Shannon RFC, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

On behalf of St Munchin's and St Lelia's Parish, Canon McNamara expressed his condolences to the families of Mary and Archie.

“They were both delightful, faith-filled people and extremely supportive of the parish in many, many ways. It was always a pleasure to meet with them and visit them.

“It is very poignant for the two of them to go together,” said Canon McNamara.

Mary was laid to rest in Mount St Oliver Cemetery on Tuesday.  Archie's burial will take place in Mount St Lawrence (Extension) Cemetery.

Countless tributes have been paid to the twins on rip.ie. Mary was described as a “lovely lady”; Archie an “absolute gentleman”.

May they rest in peace.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media