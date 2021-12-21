Spike in calls to Childline from children with suicidal thoughts

Children's helpline Childline has said that it is concerned about a spike in incoming calls from children who have been detailing suicidal ideation and self-harm.

Between 25 and 30 children a week have been contacting the 24-hour service with suicidal thoughts, according to an article from The Irish Examiner: up from 0.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent.

The service added that, last year, it received 723 contacts from children, and a similar number can be expected this year.

However, Childline CEO John Church said that the past four to five weeks had seen a rise (though from a low base) in the number of contacts made with the service by children expressing suicidal ideation.

Mr Church said he "hoped it was a blip", but still admitted that the figure is concerning.

He also pointed to an increased awareness of domestic abuse, especially in the context of the pandemic, citing monthly reports from the Child and Family Agency Tusla, and also "the age-old alcohol issue (in Ireland)."

One person behind the phones at Childine, Megan Sarl, also told The Irish Examiner that she thinks "the tip of the iceberg" has yet to appear.

She explained that isolation has been having a notable effect on the mental health of many children: "It's much bigger than just the event that they have missed."

"To be honest, they are quite negative about it... they seem to be quite unclear if it is going to get any better."

Despite this, Ms Sarl insisted that she enjoys her job, and said that she considers it to be "a real privilege" to be able to help young people.

Childine typically receives up to 800 calls per day.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can visit Childline.ie or free phone 1800 666666 or free text 50101.

You can also freephone the Samaritans 24 hours a day for confidential support at 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org.