Search

07 Jan 2022

No new restrictions recommended by NPHET despite record-breaking case numbers

No new restrictions recommended by NPHET despite record-breaking case numbers

No new restrictions recommended by NPHET despite record-breaking case numbers

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

Email:

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

No new restrictions are being recommended by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) despite record-breaking case numbers. 

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) was notified yesterday (January 6) of 23,817 positive cases, the highest daily number since the beginning of the pandemic. 

The decision by NPHET was made yesterday following a meeting to discuss the situation in Ireland, where it was decided - according to The Irish Times - that current measures are to remain in place with no change. 

Due to the current high incidence of Covid-19 infection, the count of daily case numbers is based on positive results uploaded to the HSE Covid Care Tracker the preceding day. 

The latest record-breaking numbers do not include antigen test results. 

Although incidence rates are high, this does not appear to be causing a surge in the number of patients in ICU. 

Nine hundred and forty one people with Covid-19 are currently in hospitals, 90 of whom are in ICU. 

According to the HSE's Chief Clinical Officer, Dr Colm Henry, approximately 650,000 tests per week are being undertaken between antigen and PCR tests. 

However, he said, "Even that can't keep pace with the sheer volume of cases." 

Yesterday, HSE chief Paul Reid announced an IT solution for recording the results of antigen tests is being developed. 

He told Virgin Media News: "We do expect to have a solution in place by the end of next week." 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media