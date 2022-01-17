61% of people considering veganism after Veganuary, says survey by Ireland's top food app
A survey by Ireland's biggest food delivery service has revealed 61% of people are considering a vegan lifestyle beyond January.
Just Eat announced the results of their survey today (January 16) as Veganuary passes its half-way mark.
The annual campaign challenges people to eat a vegan-friendly diet for the first month of the year to encourage the everyday consumption of meat-free foods.
According to Just Eat, hundreds of vegan dishes are now available on the platform, with many food businesses across the country now offering meat-free options.
Restaurant partners with the company have also been extending their plant-based delivery offerings due to an increase in demand and in recognition of the Veganuary movement.
The survey found almost 50% of respondents reported mood-boosting benefits when eating plant-based alternatives, and that Monday is the most popular day to try a meat-free alternative.
When asked if Veganuary was a good opportunity for the vegan-curious to try different options, 57% of respondents agreed.
It was also found that 62% of flexitarians are now substituting meat for a plant-based alternative at least once a week, with 40% claiming to have ordered a vegan dish as their takeaway of choice.
Frost and any mist and fog will clear through the morning, leaving another dry day with spells of sunshine developing
This special lecture will explore Tomi Reichental’s first hand experience of living through and surviving the Nazi years.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.