Search

19 Jan 2022

Over 11,700 children and teenagers availed of mental health services in 2021, HSE confirms

Over 11,700 children and teenagers availed of mental health services in 2021, HSE confirms

File Pic

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

19 Jan 2022

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

The Health Service Executive (HSE) has revealed that more than 11,700 children and teenagers availed of mental health services by the end of November 2021.

A total of 11,703 children and teenagers were re-referred or newly referred to CAMHS (Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service) community teams, compared with an expected activity level of 9,338.

Meanwhile, 3,357 children were still waiting to access CAMHS by the end of November.

This is the highest such number since 2015, when there were 3,100 children on this list.

According to the HSE, some 1,686 of these were "expected to be seen within three months", while the wait time for the remaining 1,671 is unknown.

More than 6 per cent of those on the wait list (221 children) had been waiting more than a year to be seen, according to the HSE.

In addition, The Irish Times reported in a recent article that the waiting list for appointments with CAMHS has been stuck at at least 2,500 for years.

Dr Ike Okafor, consultant in paediatric emergency medicine at Dublin’s Temple Street hospital, voiced his concerns over the high numbers, even telling the newspaper that the pandemic has led to "a massive increase in children presenting with acute mental health problems, especially eating disorders and self-harm."

"A system that was already under pressure, not just in hospitals but in the community, has suddenly gone into crisis mode," he added.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media