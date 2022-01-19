Search

19 Jan 2022

'The right thing to do' - Nurses organisation reacts to €1,000 pandemic bonus

'The right thing to do' - Nurses organisation reacts to €1,000 pandemic bonus

Catríona Brennan, Staff Nurse in her PPE at the Midland Regional Hospital in Portlaoise

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has welcomed the news that nurses and midwives are to receive a €1,000 Pandemic Bonus but has called for more detail on how it will be applied.

Cabinet signed off on the bonus on Wednesday, while they also agreed on a new Bank Holiday for Ireland, starting on March 18 this year and then moving to February 1 every subsequent year.

INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha said: “The decision by Government to grant a €1,000 tax-free payment to nurses, midwives and student nurses is the right thing to do.

“It's a small thank you but it's very welcome. The INMO first lodged a claim for special recognition for healthcare workers in November 2020.

“Healthcare workers have given their all in the fight against COVID. They have adapted rapidly, worked far beyond their normal responsibilities, and thousands have caught the virus in the line of duty.

“The decision to hold a commemorative event in March is also very appropriate to honour the lives lost during the pandemic and the way our healthcare workers. In a recent INMO survey, 62% of the members indicated that they had cared for patients that died as a result of COVID-19, and while nurses and midwives deal with and care for dying patients normally, the level of death in this short period far exceeded previous levels in circumstances that were far from ideal in many instances.

“The INMO Executive will consider the details of the pandemic bonus in full when we receive them from Government.”

