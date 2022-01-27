Number of Covid-19 patients in hospital falls to lowest total this year

The number of Covid-19 patients requiring hospital treatment has fallen to the lowest figure so far this year.

There are 711 patients with Covid-19 in hospital at the moment, according to the latest figures.

This is a drop on the previous 24 hours, when there were 739 patient in hospital with Covid-19.

There have been significant reductions of patients with Covid-19 requiring hospital care in recent days.

There has been an almost consistently downward trend for figures in recent weeks since the peak of 1,062 Covid-19 hospital patients on January 11.

Figures have also been falling for patients with Covid-19 requiring ICU treatment.

The latest figure just released, shows this is now down to 71, a drop on the previous day's total of 74, which was the lowest for a number of months.

The total of 71 is the lowest figure dating back to October 17 last.

The positive downward trend for hospital and ICU numbers come in the wake or restrictions being lifted last weekend.

New EU travel rules will also come into effect on Tuesday, February 1 which will be based on the person's status, rather than the country they are travelling from. Covid-19 digital vaccination passes will be required for travel.