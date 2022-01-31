Search

01 Feb 2022

Former Chelsea and West Ham manager Avram Grant accused of sexual harassment of multiple women

Former Chelsea and West Ham manager Avram Grant accused of sexual harassment of multiple women

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

31 Jan 2022 6:38 PM

Former Chelsea and West Ham manager Avram Grant, one of the most powerful men in the Israeli sporting world, has been accused of sexually harassing multiple women.

Exposure, a programme on Israel’s Channel 12 TV, broadcast a series of interviews on Sunday with women alleging Grant made unwanted advances while offering to help promote their careers.

The women’s voices were altered and their faces silhouetted to protect their identities.

Grant, 66, allegedly attempted to touch and kiss the women against their will, tried to coerce them into sex and hinted he could harm their careers if they did not co-operate, the broadcast claimed.

The women included a recently released soldier, a fashion model and a female sports broadcaster who alleged he sent her numerous harassing text messages. She said his behaviour was well known in the industry.

The former soldier said she met Grant shortly after her release from the army in the summer of 2020. She said he invited her to his Tel Aviv apartment with an offer to help her find a job.

Shortly after entering, she said Grant told her to take off her clothes. She said she thought he was joking, but he approached her and tried to hug her. She said he did not stop.

“He put his hand on my thigh, I remember I immediately moved it,” she said. “After chatting for a few seconds, he grabbed me by the neck, like he was choking me, turned my head to him and tried to forcefully kiss me.”

Grant served as Chelsea manager from 2007 to 2008, leading the club to the Champions League final before losing in a penalty shoot-out.

He has also managed Portsmouth and West Ham, and coached the national teams of Israel and Ghana.

Grant’s enduring status in the game was recognised in December by world soccer’s governing body Fifa, which asked him to coach a World Legends team featuring retired stars and Fifa president Gianni Infantino for a match in Qatar against an Arab Legends side.

Fifa had no immediate comment on Monday about Grant.

Grant was not immediately reachable for comment but in a statement to Channel 12 he said he has always tried to treat anyone he meets with respect.

“I never meant to act unfairly or to hurt any woman in any way,” he said.

“Anyone who felt uncomfortable or was hurt by me, I’m sorry for that and apologise from the bottom of my heart.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media