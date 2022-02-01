Rescued: donkeys unable to walk properly and abandoned in neglected state

Three donkeys who were in a lot of pain and discomfort due to overgrown hooves and years of neglect have been recued and brought to ISPCA's National Animal Centre.

Felix, Fia and Faye are receiving long overdue care and attention in the centre in Longford, after being rescued by Senior Inspector Kevin McGinley.

The unfortunate trio were abandoned in a field near Enniscrone along the Sligo/Mayo border with extremely overgrown hooves. The extent of the hoof growth was indicative of years of neglect and they were in a lot of pain and discomfort as they struggled to walk.

Investigations are continuing but, as the donkeys were not microchipped and registered as legally required, it is difficult to identify those responsible for their neglect and abandonment.

ISPCA Senior Inspector Kevin McGinley said: “Sadly these donkeys would have endured countless days, weeks, months and years of extreme discomfort, as a result of negligence by their previous owner. They had no quality of life as they been neglected for such a long time. They are in ISPCA care now and will receive the desperately needed farrier treatment, which they previously would not have known”.

Thanks to the kind-hearted member of the public who had contacted the Donkey Sanctuary to highlight their plight. Marie Johnston, Donkey Welfare Advisor discovered the donkeys and reached out for help. The ISPCA and the Donkey Sanctuary worked in collaboration, seizing the donkeys to prevent further suffering.

ISPCA Centre Manager, Trish Spargo said: “Our dedicated animal care team have been monitoring the donkeys and we see small signs of improvement in their gait already. It’s really sad that they had to suffer so needlessly and it was distressing to see them in such pain when they first arrived. The level of neglect they would have endured over such a long time was unimaginable and could have so easily been prevented, with basic animal husbandry and routine care”.

Trish added: “Regular hoof trimming by a qualified farrier is recommended every six to eight weeks, which would also identify any hoof problems and correct any issues along with good dietary management. The donkeys will remain in ISPCA care along with many other animals until they have fully recovered and we will then go about finding them new homes, where they will be loved and cared for, for the rest of their lives”.

If you suspect that an animal is suffering from cruelty, neglect or abuse, please report your concerns in confidence to the ISPCA on 0818 515 515, email helpline@ispca.ie or report online here.

The ISPCA relies on public donations to continue our vital work rescuing, rehabilitating and responsibly rehoming hundreds of vulnerable animals that desperately need our help. If you would like to help the ISPCA continue this vital work, rescuing Ireland’s most vulnerable animals, please if you can, make a kind donation here to help the animals that are suffering now.

The ISPCA encourages members of the public to continue reporting any animal welfare concerns to help us end cruelty to animals in Ireland.