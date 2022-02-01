Search

02 Feb 2022

Britain's RAF increases activity off Ireland's coasts in apparent show of force to Russia

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

01 Feb 2022 1:53 PM

British anti-submarine aircraft have been operating off the west coast of Ireland with increased frequency, according to The Irish Times.

It follows after Russia recently announced that it would move its planned naval exercises to an area outside the Irish Exclusive Economic Zone (IEEZ), following outcry from a number of fishing groups and politicians, particularly the Minister for Defence and Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney.

The latest strategic moves from the UK precede Russia's live-fire naval exercises planned for later this week off Ireland's coasts.

As reported by the newspaper, on Monday at least three P-8 Poseidon were deployed by the UK's Royal Air Force (RAF) in operations along Irish shores.

It is understood that much of the aircraft activity took place within the IEEZ: while the area is considered international waters, it is under the control of Ireland for economic and environmental purposes.

Commenting on the situation, the RAF said in a statement that the aircraft were deployed on routine training. 

Although the exact location of the new drills is currently unknown, military experts believe that the drills may take place in an area in the Atlantic just outside the IEEZ, but still within the vicinity of underwater communications cables, which link Europe to North America and vice versa.

The potential involvement of the RAF over Irish waters to monitor Russia was first theorised last week by Kildare TD Dr Cathal Berry, who served for six years as the second-in-command (2IC) of the Irish Army's Ranger Wing.

When he was asked if the UK's Royal Air Force (RAF) is keeping an eye on the situation off Ireland's coast, he replied: "Absolutely... and not just the UK, it is also being monitored by the US, France, Germany and Portugal at the moment."

