02 Feb 2022

Cast and crew of Lion King musical subjected to 'vile' racial abuse

Reporter:

David Power

01 Feb 2022 12:00 PM

Several performers and members of the crews of the Lion King musical in Dublin have been subjected to racist abuse.

The Bord Gáis Energy Theatre has condemned the abuse which occurred as they on their way home from the venue, as "vile and appalling".

"It is shocking that something so appalling and vile happened to our colleagues who have brought such joy to thousands of theatregoers since the show opened on December 31," a statement from Bord Gáis Energy Theatre said. 

"Bord Gáis Energy Theatre and Disney Theatrical Productions strongly condemn all forms of discrimination," the statement added. 

The theatre outlined that they stand behind their performers and crew and plans are in place to support them. 

The incident has also been report to gardaí.

Bord Gáis Energy Theatre and Disney Theatrical Productions have said they will donation to the Irish Network Against Racism, to support their work in fighting all forms of discrimination.

