Gardaí appeal for missing 15 year old

Arab is described as being approximately 5 foot 10 inches in height with a medium build, short black hair and brown eyes

To continue reading this article for FREE,

please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login