Search

07 Feb 2022

Irish man claims in court that he has alien microchip inside him

Irish man claims in court that he has alien microchip inside him

Irish man claims in court that he has alien microchip inside him

Reporter:

Reporter

07 Feb 2022 11:48 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

A man who told Nenagh District Court that he had a microchip implanted in his thigh after an appendix operation suffers so much pain that “only strong alcohol” can alleviate it.

Declan Foran with addresses at 68 Cormack Drive, Nenagh, and 38 Horan Hall, The Square, Tallaght, Dublin 24, pleaded to a number of theft, criminal damage and public order offences.

“I get movement, like I get some force to get it out. It seems it might be extraterrestrial,” Mr Foran told the court in relation to the microchip.

Mr Foran, 50, pleaded to theft of a bottle of whiskey valued at €20.56 from Centra, Clare Street, Nenagh, on December 31, 2021.

He also pleaded to stealing a gas cylinder valued at €35 from outside Maloney’s shop, Tyone, on December 30, 2021, and causing criminal damage to Dr Pat Harrold’s surgery at Tyone on the same occasion by throwing the cylinder through the front door. The damage amounted to €290.

Mr Foran pleaded to being intoxicated in public and threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour at Sarsfield Street, Nenagh, on December 10, 2021. The court heard he had been discovered by the gardaí on the pavement and became abusive to the gardaí and the general public.

Mr Foran pleaded to a similar offence at Nenagh Hospital, Tyone, on December 13, 2021, when he was intoxicated and threatening hospital staff at the entrance to the hospital.

He also pleaded to causing damage totalling €200 to Clare Street Pharmacy by breaking two windows in the premises on the same date.

In his evidence to the court, Mr Foran said that on each occasion he had just wanted to get medication.

“It was like pushing a panic button. My body was wracked with pain. It was a cry for help,” he said.

“The only way to tackle the torture is to take strong alcohol - at least a third of a bottle of whiskey to alleviate the pain,” said Mr Foran.

In relation to the incident at Nenagh Hospital, Mr Foran said that he thought Shannondoc was still on the hospital grounds and, again, he had only been looking for medication.

He said all the incidents had been “out of character. I had no choice. It was a desperate cry for help”.

Mr Foran told his solicitor, David Peters that he had a microchip implanted in his thigh following an operation on his appendix and something keeps pressing on him.

Mr Foran, who is in custody since January 1, 2022, said that he had “learned a lot since going into prison. I say my prayers every night”.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath said the incidents all had the hallmarks of someone looking for help as they had occurred at a doctor’s surgery, a pharmacy and a hospital.

Mr Peters asked for a probation report but said there was no point in releasing Mr Foran as there was no emergency accommodation available in Tipperary and Mr Foran would need to be able to attend a clinic.

He suggested that his client be remanded for a further two weeks on consent to get the probation report through the Prison Service.

Judge MacGrath remanded Mr Foran in custody until February 11, 2022 and ordered a probation report for that date.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media