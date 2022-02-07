New scheme provides up to €25,000 in grants to taxi drivers switching to electric cars

A new scheme providing grants of up to €25,000 to taxi drivers switching to electric cars has been re-opened this past week.

Eamon Ryan, who is both Minister for Transport and Minister for the Environment, announced the news and called electric powered vehicles a "cost-effective" alternative to taxis powered by fossil fuels.

He said, "More and more professional taxi drivers are voting with their wallets and making the move to EVs as an efficient, sustainable and remarkably cost-effective alternative to expensive petrol and diesel.”

The scheme is part of a €15million allocation by the Department of Transport.

According to the minister, the electrification of the taxi fleet is "an important component" in the transition to cleaner fuels as per the Climate Action Plan 2021.

Taxis and hackneys - or small public service vehicles (SPSC) - can apply for up to €10,000 for a new, full-battery eSPSV with a further €2,500 available to convert it to a wheelchair-accessible model.

Taxi drivers are eligible for double the usual grant if they scrap an older, higher mileage or more polluting vehicle and switch to electric.

Twenty thousand euro will then be available for a new, fully electric SPSC with supports rising to €25,000 if the taxi is wheelchair-accessible.

Vehicles must meet minimum range and tail-pipe emissions criteria to avail of the scheme.

