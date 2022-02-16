Search

16 Feb 2022

Book about Troubles in Northern Ireland longlisted for top children's prize

Book about Troubles in Northern Ireland longlisted for top children's prize

Book about Troubles in Northern Ireland longlisted for top children's prize

Reporter:

Reporter

16 Feb 2022 12:28 PM

A book exploring the legacy of the Troubles in Northern Ireland is among those longlisted for a top children’s book prize. 

The Yoto Carnegie Greenaway Award celebrates writing and illustration and is judged by librarians, with this year’s longlist of 33 books exploring themes of community and connection, shared humanity and friendship.

Among the titles, 18 have been longlisted for the Yoto Carnegie Medal which recognises authors, while 15 have been selected for the Yoto Kate Greenaway Medal which credits illustrators.

The winners will each receive £500 worth of books to donate to their local library, a specially commissioned golden medal and a £5,000 Colin Mears Award cash prize.

Featured among those in the author category is Northern Irish writer Sue Divin who has used her day job in community relations and peace building in Derry to inform her first young adult novel, Guard Your Heart, which is about the legacy of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

Two previous winners have also made the longlist, including Manjeet Mann for her second novel The Crossing, which explores the refugee crisis in verse.

Angie Thomas, who previously won a Carnegie Amnesty Honour in 2018, has made the list again with her book Concrete Rose about Black boyhood and manhood, and the responsibility of becoming a young father.

It is the prequel to her debut novel The Hate U Give, which was adapted into a film in 2018.

Debut children’s books have also made their mark this year with seven making the list, including two novels from teachers.

The young adult novel Grow by secondary school teacher Luke Palmer and the historical middle-grade mystery The Valley Of Lost Secrets by primary school teacher Lesley Parr are among those selected.

The Kate Greenaway longlist also features illustrators who live in nine different countries around the world including Italy, Belgium, USA, Canada, Peru, Germany, Northern Ireland, Scotland and England.

Three of those longlisted – Debi Gliori, Christian Robinson and Britta Teckentrup – are also making a repeat appearance having previously been recognised by the book prize.

Jennifer Horan, chair of judges for the Yoto Carnegie and Greenaway Awards 2022, said: “It is a real privilege to be chairing the judging panel during what has been an exceptional year for children’s publishing.

“We were transported and moved by evocative and lyrical prose; taken on fantastical journeys and invited into new worlds through powerful illustration; and given real hope by the messages of humanity, connection and community that so many of this year’s longlisted books share.

“I congratulate all the authors and illustrators on their outstanding work, which will bring young readers so much pleasure and reassurance in these times of worry.”

The books shortlisted for the Yoto Carnegie Greenaway Awards 2022 will be announced on March 16 and the winners will be celebrated on June 16 at a ceremony at The British Library.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media