'We want to hear from you' - Govt seeks public opinion on tackling gender-based violence

The government is seeking public consultation on a new national strategy to tackle domestic, sexual and gender-based violence.

The announcement was made yesterday (Thursday February 17) by Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, who confirmed the final strategy will be published in April.

The consultation, which will reportedly run for three weeks, will ask people's views on the matter and what they would like to see in the new strategy.

Minister McEntee said, "We are committed to tackling domestic, sexual and gender based violence. I will shortly publish a new strategy, with input from across government, to support victims, strengthen our laws and bring about the change in attitudes needed to deal with this awful violence and abuse.

"The overall goal of the new strategy is clear - zero tolerance in our society of domestic sexual and gender based violence."

Participants will be asked whether Irish laws are strong enough to provide justice to victims, among other questions including how supports for victims can be improved.

According to Minister McEntee, it will emphasise four key pillars including prevention, protection, prosecution and policy co-ordination.

She said, "We want to hear from you."

The final strategy will be accompanied by an action plan defining how the aims of the consultation will be achieved as well as timeframe for delivery.

The consultation is available as an online survey through the Department of Justice website.